Yuvraj Singh arrested for making casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal, granted bail immediately

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was arrested on Sunday in Haryana’s Hisar district over his casteist remarks against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Hansi city police station has registered a case against Singh. However, he was immediately granted bail and released on the orders of the High Court.

In a live chat with Rohit Sharma last year, Singh was accused of making derogatory remarks against the scheduled castes, targeting Chahal. Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan filed a case against him under various sections.

Singh reached Hisar with his lawyers to join the investigation and left for Chandigarh after a few hours. He approached the High Court to quash the case, after which they restricted police from acting against the cricketer.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:31 PM IST