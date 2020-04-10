Yuvi special: Kevin Pietersen 'dealing' with pies, only to be reminded the times he 'slipped' on them

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh have had several on-field banters, but even post-retirement, not much has changed between the two.

Pietersen posted a video on Instagram where he is seen pulling off his trademark switch hit against New Zealand's Scott Styris. The caption read: "Just dealing with pies, @englandcricket. The original switch hits @kp24."

Pietersen had publicly called Yuvraj pie chucker back in 2008, and even decade later, the Indian all-rounder remembers it.

"Well sometimes u slip on those pies too," Yuvraj mocked, commenting on Pietersen's post.

Back then, Yuvraj had cited the occasions he got Pietersen out and had called him useless for not getting better of his bowling.

Despite healthy banter, the duo share great camaraderie off the field.

After Yuvraj had undergone cancer treatment, Pietersen had visited him at his Gurgaon residence. Post meeting, KP had tweeted: "Great to hook up with the pie chucker."

Yuvraj retired in 2019 after a 19-year-long career for Indian cricket.

He played over 400 matches for India across all formats, with all-round performance in 2011 World Cup being one among many significant highlights.