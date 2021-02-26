Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket, recounts memories of lifting two World Cups for India

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Releasing a statement on Twitter, Pathan recounted memories of wearing the India jersey for the first time and later going on to lift two World Cups for the country. Pathan also thanked the captains he has played under, including MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, and Gautam Gambhir.
Check out the full statement:
I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends', the whole country's and my own expectations on my shoulders as well. Since my childhood, my life has revolved only around Cricket. I played at international level, domestic level and in the IPL in my career.
But today is a bit different. There is no World Cup or IPL final today but it is equally important. The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well.
Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under MS Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me. I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL trophy twice. I would also like to thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career. Last but not the least, I would like to thank the BCCI & BCA for giving me the opportunity to play for my country and state.
Nothing can keep me away from cricket and my passion for the sport will remain the same. I will continue to entertain everyone even in future.
Yusuf Pathan career statistics:
The right-handed batsman made his international debut in a T20I match in September 2007 against Pakistan. He played his first ODI in June 2008 against the same opposition.
In his ODI career, Pathan scored 810 runs in 57 matches at an average of 27. He has hit two centuries and three half-centuries in ODIs. The hard-hitting batsman scored 236 runs in 22 T20I matches at an average of 18.15.
In his career, Pathan played from three IPL teams -- Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 174 matches, he has scored 3,204 runs at an average of 29.12 and a strike rate of 142.97.
