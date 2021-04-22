'Your prayers will speed up recovery', says Sakshi after MS Dhoni's parents test positive for COVID-19

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Thursday took to Instagram and shared the latest update regarding her in-laws' health.

"Thank you everyone for your concern!! My in-laws are stable and are being taken care of!! Your prayers will speed up the recovery," she wrote.

MS Dhoni's parents, mother Devika Devi and father Pan Singh, had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital in Ranchi on Wednesday. "Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable," said Pulse Superspeciality Hospital while providing an update.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming said the franchise will "monitor" the condition of skipper MS Dhoni's parents. At the post-match press conference after CSK's win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night, Fleming said the situation is "under control".

"From the management point of view, we're well aware of his family situation and the support has been set up for MS and his family. The situation is under control for now but we will monitor that over the next few days," Fleming said.

"It's a tough time for everybody, and the fact that it's affecting India in the way it is but also it'll reach into the IPL with friends and family, and hopefully, not into the bubbles. We've spent quite a bit of time talking about care of the friends and families in the wider group," he said.

We have that responsibility to make sure that he's got the support he needs and hope that his family recovers quickly," Fleming added.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)