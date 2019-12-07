'Your flick was magical': Pietersen hails Virat Kohli on Instagram

India skipper Virat Kohli led from the front and scored an unbeaten 94 to guide the hosts to a six wicket win in the first T20I against West Indies. Kohli's knock garnered praise from all quarters and former England captain Kevin Pietersen also lauded the Indian skipper's effort.

After the memorable win, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a few images of the match. "Good way to start the series. Lots of positives to take from today's win," Kohli captioned the post.