'You will always be my captain': Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni

On Saturday, former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and fellow player Suresh Raina announced their departure from international cricket.
Taking to Instagram with a short video Dhoni wrote that from 7:29 pm, people should consider him retired. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout," he added.
In the wake of the successive announcements, many famed cricketers have reacted to the news, wishing them well.
"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote present captain Virat Kohli.
However, the well-wishes have not ended as the skipper has once again taken to social media to pay an emotional tribute to the former captain, this time with a video message.
BCCI shared Kohli's video tribute on their official Twitter handle.
"You will always be my captain," said India skipper Virat Kohli to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday, expressing gratitude for the "friendship and belief" that he got from the talismanic senior.
In a nearly minute-long video, Kohli said Dhoni's retirement is that rare moment in his life when he doesn't have enough words to express his thoughts.
"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus," Kohli said.
Dhoni and Kohli shared a visibly comfortable equation even after the latter took over the leader's mantle and both spoke highly of each other.
"We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win," he said.
"It's been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for.
"I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain," he signed off.
