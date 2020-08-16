'You will always be my captain': Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni

On Saturday, former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and fellow player Suresh Raina announced their departure from international cricket.

Taking to Instagram with a short video Dhoni wrote that from 7:29 pm, people should consider him retired. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout," he added.

In the wake of the successive announcements, many famed cricketers have reacted to the news, wishing them well.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote present captain Virat Kohli.