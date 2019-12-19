'You should be proud of her for saying the right thing': Twitter hails Sana, tells Sourav Ganguly that she has a spine

On Wednesday, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly termed his daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as 'not true'. Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone. "Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," Ganguly tweeted.
This came after, on Tuesday, a snapshot of an Instagram story from the 18-year-old Sana's account was widely circulated among media outlets. Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the CAA.
But after Sourav Ganguly saying that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone, after which netizens took to Twitter and hailed Sana. This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Twitterati also said that she is not spineless like Sourav Ganguly.
While India is witnessing nation-wide protests on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the people of Twitter and other social media platforms have called out celebrities and people with the power to influence for observing silence.
Sana Ganguly, the teen daughter of former Indian cricket team captain, took to Instagram to share her bit on the current situation in India which is being called as Fascist and compared to Nazi Germany.
Sana shared a story on her Instagram which is an excerpt from the book ‘The End of India’ by Khushwant Singh, published in 2003. The excerpt talks about how every fascist regime needs a community or group it can demonize to thrive. The excerpt further explains how fascism is a systematic approach that doesn’t stop after demonizing one group.
However, Sana’s Instagram story couldn’t be seen after some time of her posting. Instagram stories ideally last for 24 hours unless deleted by the owner of the account or taken down by Instagram.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
(Inputs from Agencies)
