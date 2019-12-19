'You should be proud of her for saying the right thing': Twitter hails Sana, tells Sourav Ganguly that she has a spine

This came after, on Tuesday, a snapshot of an Instagram story from the 18-year-old Sana's account was widely circulated among media outlets. Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the CAA.

But after Sourav Ganguly saying that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone, after which netizens took to Twitter and hailed Sana. This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Twitterati also said that she is not spineless like Sourav Ganguly.