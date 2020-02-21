You never feel set as a batsman on Basin Reserve's tricky track: Agarwal

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said the tricky Basin Reserve wicket was very difficult to negotiate for the visiting batsmen and what made it worse was debutant New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson's "terrific" consistency on the opening day of the first Test here.

Agarwal (34) was the only batsman, apart from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (38 batting), who was able to counter the New Zealand seamers as India scored 122 for five in the rain-marred first day.

"I think it is quite tricky since the wind blows at more than a decent speed here. And you just have to make adjustments right there on the field. As a batsman, it's not easy, especially first day, on this track," said Agarwal, who survived the first session only to get out after lunch.

"As a batsman, you never felt that you were completely in because even after lunch, it was doing a little bit." Agarwal praised Jamieson's effort, saying he was impressed with the way he mixed it up.

"I thought he (Jamieson) bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling in the right areas.

"Since the wicket was soft, he was getting extra kick as well. As a batsman, you have to make that little extra adjustment to the bounce, which can be a little tricky," explained the opener.

The 29-year-old from Karnataka felt it was a combination of both spongy surface and disconcerting bounce which made life miserable for him and his colleagues.

"It is a combination of both. With that height on this wicket, with the areas and the consistency he showed, it was terrific," he said referring to the 6"8' Jamieson.

In the post-lunch session, Agarwal didn't get strike for some time but he didn't want to attribute his dismissal to lapse of concentration.

"I don't really think about all of those things while I am batting. If you are playing well and if you are addressing the ball well, it's fine. It really doesn't matter, especially in these conditions. It's alright to be at the non-striker's end," he said with a dash of humour.