'You have seen more of India than me': Harbhajan Singh takes a funny jibe at Jhonty Rhodes

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Jonty Rhodes has seen more of India than him, asking the former South Africa batsman to take him along next time.

Rhodes is on a vacation in the country with his family. The legendary fielder has been sharing a lot of it on social media.

On Wednesday, Rhodes, 48, posted a picture of his taking a dip in the Ganges at Rishikesh, in Dehradun.

"Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual," he tweeted.