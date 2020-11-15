'You have done so much': Sourav Ganguly mourns the loss of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital for almost 40 days and his consciousness level went down significantly Since Friday. The condition of the veteran actor was a matter of concern owing to co-morbidities and advanced age. His key problem was COVID-19 encephalopathy, doctors had said.

He was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Last time he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.