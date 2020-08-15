'You can't retire from our hearts': Twitter in mourning as MS Dhoni quits international cricket

Former Team India captain and celebrated cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from International cricket.
Taking to Instagram with a short video he wrote that from 7:29 pm, people should consider him retired. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout," he added.
While it has not been long since he made the announcement, the news has already created ripples on social media platforms. While some lamented that there would be no "final match" which they could look forward to or remember or look forward to, others were quick to assure that India's most successful cricket captain would not be forgotten.
Others still noted that they were glad that he would still be a part of the IPL.
"You can't retire from our hearts," assured one Twitter user.
