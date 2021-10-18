'You can't refuse to play against anyone': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on demand to cancel India-Pakistan match amid violence in J&K

BCCI Vice President and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday amid demand of cancellation of the India vs Pakistan match in T20 WC said, "under ICC's international commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone.

Condemning the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the BCCI VP said that strict action should be taken against terror organisations.

"We strongly condemn killings(J&K). Strict action should be taken against terror orgs. As far as match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC's int'l commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone. You've to play in ICC tournaments," Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

We strongly condemn killings(J&K). Strict action should be taken against terror orgs. As far as match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC's int'l commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone. You've to play in ICC tournaments: Rajeev Shukla, BCCI VP&Congress leader pic.twitter.com/IPbhu9onGH — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

His reaction comes after Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad today said that India Pakistan match in upcoming ICC T20 World Cup should be halted amid recent targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ICC mega event is scheduled to be held on October 24 in Dubai.

The deputy CM's remarks came after a series of targeted killings of civilians, especially the non-locals, in J&K recently. Two labourers, non-local, were killed Wanpoh area of Kulgam when terrorists began firing indiscriminately on them. A carpenter and a pani puri hawker, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were shot dead on Friday in the union territory.

Prasad said that the match should be haulted so that Pakistan gets a message that if they keep supporting terrorism, India will not stand by them on any matter.

Notably, the bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended due to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The two teams only meet on the cricket field either at the global or continental events the last of which was at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:56 PM IST