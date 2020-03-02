'You can't come down with half details': Virat Kohli gets terse with journalist when asked about swearing

After getting white-washed in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday became furious at a journalist who asked Kohli about his on-field swearing at the post-match press conference.
The New Zealand journalist asked, "Virat what's your reaction to your behaviour in the field yesterday? You were swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As Indian captain do you need to set a better example and tone it down a bit in the field?"
Irked with his question, Kohli instead posed a question at the journalist. He said, "What do you think? I am asking you for the answer. You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you".
Watch Video:
On Sunday, Kohli was seen fired up and celebrated animatedly after the wickets of Kane Williamson and Tom Latham. Also, a video of the captain using expletives towards the crowd on the second day of the Test match went viral all over social media.
Watch Video:
As a batsman, Kohli had a dismal tour. He averaged a mere 9.50 in the two tests. Commentators even compared Kohli's performance to that of his previous drubbing in England 2014.
"Disappointed as to how we played in the Test series. We were completely outplayed in this series, we did not play the brand of cricket we usually do. We need to address the issues straight up and not be in denial. We have a lot of cricket away from home this year, we would want to correct our mistakes. We were not brave in moments," Kohli told reporters after the second Test.
With this series win, New Zealand has moved to the third spot in the World Test Championship standings with 180 points, while India is placed at the top spot with 360 points from nine matches.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)