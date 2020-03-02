'You can't come down with half details': Virat Kohli gets terse with journalist when asked about swearing

After getting white-washed in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday became furious at a journalist who asked Kohli about his on-field swearing at the post-match press conference.

The New Zealand journalist asked, "Virat what's your reaction to your behaviour in the field yesterday? You were swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As Indian captain do you need to set a better example and tone it down a bit in the field?"

Irked with his question, Kohli instead posed a question at the journalist. He said, "What do you think? I am asking you for the answer. You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you".

