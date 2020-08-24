'You can buy a car not Sanskaar': Twitter users angry with Sachin Tendulkar for wearing janeu over a kurta

After the video garnered attention social media, several furious Twitter users trolled the former cricketer for 'disrespecting Hindu culture'.

A user took to the comments section and wrote in Hindi, "You come from Hinduism, Sir, you do not even know that Ganesha is worshiped sitting on the ground. Are you above Ganeshji? By making the god sit on Janani, you are sitting at the table and worshiping him .. You are the God of cricket, but not of this world. Jai vighnaharta."

"Culture should be taken care of while worshiping. Wearing threads on clothes is not good. I am surprised at Panditji who did not stop you," read another comment.

For the unversed, Janeu or Janaeu is a sacred white thread donned by Brahmin boys during an Upanayan Sanskar, after they reach the age of 12. It is prescribed as a part of the 16 Sanskaar in Hinduism but cannot be worn by all Hindus.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to the video: