'You are the reason I am here': Jasprit Bumrah reveals the person behind his success

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the premier bowlers in the game of cricket, has managed to sculpt his own seat in India's squad. Making his debut for India in 2016, he has since gone on and wreaked havoc amongst the batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers and brutal death bowling. Although he is out of form at the moment, there is no denying that he is very important for the team.
Bumrah has revealed that Mumbai Indians coach, John Wright, had a sizeable influence on his career and played a big part in taking Bumrah to where he is at the moment. Speaking to Cricbuzz, on their show ‘Spicy Pitch’, Bumrah said Wright dropped by at a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy game where Bumrah was playing for Gujarat against Mumbai.
He wasn’t even there to watch Bumrah, but had come to watch some young guys on the Mumbai team who were already in the Mumbai Indians squad. Impressed by the youngster's talents, Wright picked Bumrah the Mumbai Indians squad as a fresh-faced, naive 19-year old.
But that’s not the only reason why Bumrah credits Wright with shaping him into the cricketer he is. Wright also taught the novice bowler that it wasn’t just his bowling skill that would make him a force to reckon with. From his fitness to his diet to his professionalism— Wright made the cricketer in him come alive.
Bumrah also revealed the advice which captain cool MS Dhoni had reserved for him during his debut match for India. He said, “Nobody came up to me, nobody said anything, but MS came up and said just be yourself and enjoy.”
In the show, Bumrah also touched upon several aspects of his life, from his early days as a young boy playing tennis ball cricket to his extremely special relationship with his mother, to how he has been able to succeed at the game at the highest level.
The pacer is under a lot of criticism after his no-show against New Zealand in the first Test. Bumrah could muster up just a single wicket and leak out 89 runs in two innings. Either he bowled too full and drivable length deliveries or too short that even Rishabh Pant failed to gather with the ball going a couple of feet over his head.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)