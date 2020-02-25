'You are the reason I am here': Jasprit Bumrah reveals the person behind his success

But that’s not the only reason why Bumrah credits Wright with shaping him into the cricketer he is. Wright also taught the novice bowler that it wasn’t just his bowling skill that would make him a force to reckon with. From his fitness to his diet to his professionalism— Wright made the cricketer in him come alive.

Bumrah also revealed the advice which captain cool MS Dhoni had reserved for him during his debut match for India. He said, “Nobody came up to me, nobody said anything, but MS came up and said just be yourself and enjoy.”

In the show, Bumrah also touched upon several aspects of his life, from his early days as a young boy playing tennis ball cricket to his extremely special relationship with his mother, to how he has been able to succeed at the game at the highest level.

The pacer is under a lot of criticism after his no-show against New Zealand in the first Test. Bumrah could muster up just a single wicket and leak out 89 runs in two innings. Either he bowled too full and drivable length deliveries or too short that even Rishabh Pant failed to gather with the ball going a couple of feet over his head.