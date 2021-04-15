‘You are not going to get Orange Cap’, Kohli’s words that shaped Riyan Parag’s new batting approach

Sanju Samson stole the show against Punjab Kings with a fluent 119 off 63 balls, almost single-handedly taking Rajasthan Royals over the line. However, Riyan Parag’s blistering knock is what set the tone for the chase in the middle overs. He came in the 13th over with Royals needing 99 in 44 balls, Parag then smashed 25 in just 11 balls, including a four and three sixes, to help take the pressure off his captain.

RR eventually fell short by 5 runs but Parag's innings sent out the message that Samson, Buttler and Archer are not the only ones oppositions need to be mindful of.

Speaking in an interaction to Cricbuzz, Parag revealed how an advice from India captain Virat Kohli has helped him in attaining a more positive attitude about his game.

Parag was asked if he feels upset about not getting a chance to bat higher up the order. In his reply, the right-hander revealed the advice that the RCB captain Kohli offered him during last IPL season.

"No, it doesn't actually [if not getting a lot of chances to bat matters to him]. I had a chat with Virat Kohli during the last IPL," Parag said.

"He specifically told me that 'you are not going to get the Orange Cap. You bat No. 5 or No. 6 so there is no point in you thinking about the Orange Cap. You just think about how you can get those crucial 20 or 30 runs and when you get the chance to go in at a crucial phase, just think how you can get the team through'," he further added.

"So that really fit in my mind and now I don't think about how many runs I'm getting, I just think how my runs are benefiting the team," Parag further said.