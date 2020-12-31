Yograj Singh reacts after Yuvraj denied permission to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, says 'ample time should be given to retired players to make a comeback'

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has reacted after his son was denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make his return to domestic cricket with the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Yograj has said that the BCCI should allow former players to make a comeback as it would benefit the young players. Speaking to Asianet News, Yograj Singh said, "I’m not sure of the exact reason, as I’m yet to speak with Yuvi on the same. But, it’s entirely the choice of the BCCI. However, I feel that ample time should be given to the retired players to make a comeback and play with the young boys, who have a lot to learn from them."

Yograj added that he insisted his son to start playing again at the domestic level. “I think it was really important for him to play the game with the boys, at least that’s what I felt, along with Puneet Bali. Before the IPL, we once had a camp and asked him to play with the boys. Yuvi said that he was too old now. But I insisted that he should play with them. He played four-five innings and looked in fine touch, while the boys were shocked and wondered that how could he play at such a level even today,” he said.

Yuvraj, who had retired from international cricket in June 2019, had written to the BCCI to allow him to make his return for the domestic league. However, his request was turned down by the BCCI due to the fact that he played in overseas tournaments. The southpaw was a part of Global T20 Canada and T10 league in Dubai.

As per rules, an Indian player who has been part of any foreign league can't make his comeback to IPL or domestic cricket. Kolkata Knight Riders' Pravin Tambe was dropped for the same reason.