'Yeh toh hona hi tha': Jadeja's #StayHomeStaySafe advice in style

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is known for his stylish persona -- whether it is celebrating the cricketing landmarks, or giving away a social message.

In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic that has brought all of a sports to a standstill, including the lucrative IPL, fans from across the globe are left with no option than staying indoor.

Like several other sportsmen, Jadeja as well has a message for his fans, that a cheeky one.

The southpaw posted a video his sensational fielding effort from IPL's 10th edition, the 35th game against Mumbai Indian in Rajkot.

Chasing a 153-run target, Mumbai needed five runs off as many balls to win the match. Jadeja had pulled of two run-outs to restrict Mumbai for a draw

Taking inspiration from that effort, Jadeja took the twitter and wrote: "Bahar bindaas gumthe ho. Mast meh timepass karthe ho, jab aapko ghar pe rahena chahiye. Phir yeh toh hona he tha [You pass time by roaming out freely when you should be at home. This was bound to happen]."