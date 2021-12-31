Year-ender 2021: India's Gabba breach, Pakistan hung out to dry — a lookback at men's cricket in the year gone by

In many ways, 2021 turned out to be a significant year for Indian cricket - men’s and women’s.

The men’s Test side just raised the bar, winning yet another series in Australia from dire situations, dominating and leading the series in England and continuing their supreme record at home. However, it was followed by a disappointing outing in the Men’s T20 World Cup, where India crashed out in the first round for the first time since 2012.

We’ll reflect upon women’s cricket in a different story.

The year saw a change of guard in Indian men’s cricket. The tenure of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar as head coach, bowling coach and fielding coach respectively came to an end after the Men’s T20 World Cup and they were replaced by Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip.

Virat Kohli, who had announced that he would relinquish T20I captaincy ahead of the global tourney, was replaced as India’s white ball captain by Rohit Sharma while still being the Test skipper.

INDIA RAISING THE BAR

Undoubtedly, and perhaps with little debate, India’s Test win against Australia at the Gabba would rank at the top in 2021. Few had backed India to change the narrative, after they were dismissed for 36 in the Adelaide pink-ball Test. More so with captain Kohli returning home for the birth of his first child.

But Ajinkya Rahane marshalled the troops, not just to a win in the Boxing Day Test where he last scored a ton, but also ensured India returned victorious in the series by a 2-1 margin. It included a drawn Sydney Test, the first of this year, where Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin kept the Aussie bowlers at bay for 42.4 overs on the last day. It was on the back of this dogged display that India breached Australia’s fortress in Brisbane.

What is your favourite cricket moment from 2021?#LoveCricket pic.twitter.com/IyJXT6yxaz — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2021

After winning 3-1 at home against England in the following month, India went on to boss the English in England. They won at Lord’s and The Oval while England won at Leeds in the interim, after having a forgettable outing in the inaugural World Test Championship final. India also won the ODI series in Sri Lanka, despite playing a side bereft of the stars of the main side and went down in the T20Is that followed.

NEW ZEALAND’S SHOW

Cricket in 2021 was dominated by New Zealand, quite clearly. They not just won the World Test Championship final, they also defeated England in the Tests away from home. On their tour to India, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel also made history by becoming only the third bowler in Test cricket to pick all ten wickets in an innings, when he did so in the second match in Mumbai.

In the Men’s T20 World Cup, too, the Kane Williamson-led side had a dream run and reached the final, where they lost to Australia.

The Men in Yellow were quite the unfancied side, despite the presence of some of the destructive white-ball batters in Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh - who starred in Australia’s run-chase in the title-clash - Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. The Aussies found an unlikely hero in Matthew Wade, who stunned Pakistan with late hitting in the semi-final, while Adam Zampa led the charge with the ball.

But, 2021 was not all about the on-field action. Pakistan continued to be a dicey touring place for teams with New Zealand calling off their tour hours before the first game. Following that, England also cancelled their men’s and women’s tour to the Asian side, leaving Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman, enraged.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:25 PM IST