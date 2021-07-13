Yashpal Sharma, 1983 World Cup-winning team member passes away due to cardiac arrest

Former Indian middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma, who was also a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The legendary cricketer featured for India in 37 ODIs and 42 Tests and was a reliable middle-order in the 80's. After retiring from the game, Yashpal became an umpire.

He also served as India's national cricket selector from 2003 to 2006. Yashpal again became selector for the national team in 2008. He later served as the coach for Uttar Pradesh Ranji Team.

He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.

He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.