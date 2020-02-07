Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mahmudul Hasan Joy: The battle between India and Bangladesh rages in U-19 World Cup

While Hasan Joy’s figures are not as impressive as his Indian counterpart, he has shown the same tenacity and talent as Jaiswal. Another reason for this is that Bangladesh has had fewer matches and lower scores to play in the tournament when compared to India.

Both have been the standout player in their team’s semifinal wins. Left-handed opener Jaiswal showed his class with an unbeaten knock of 105 off 113 balls against Pakistan to take India to the final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup. Hasan Joy, on the other hand, notched up a monumental century to lead Bangladesh past New Zealand to set up the final encounter against India.

The 19-year-old Mahmudul is one of the most important team members in the U-19 set-up for Bangladesh. In the semi-final encounter against New Zealand, he became the first Bangladeshi player to score a century in the U-19 World Cup semifinal. He will try to emulate the same form against India and help Bangladesh lift their first-ever U-19 World Cup.

India’s Yashasvi earned plaudits from all over the world after his more than impressive performances in India’s U-19 World Cup campaign. With three half-centuries and one century, he has been the best player of the tournament so far and will hope to it cap it off with a second U-19 World Cup win for India since 2018.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final which will be played on Sunday. Despite not having lost a single match in the tournament, the Boys in Blue will have to be wary of their neighbours as even Bangladesh have had an unbeaten tournament so far. The match will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.