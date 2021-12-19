Yash Dhull to lead India in U-19 Men's World Cup in West Indies

Yash Dhull has been named captain of India's U-19 team for the Men's U-19 World Cup to be played in West Indies starting next month, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

India have won the U-19 world title on four occasions, with the previous win coming in 2018 when Prithvi Shaw captained the side with Rahul Dravid as head coach. India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

16 teams will participate in the tournament, that will begin on January 14 and end on February 5. India are in Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. Two teams from each group will proceed to the Super League.

Squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Standby: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:26 PM IST