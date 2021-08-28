WTC points table: Virat Kohli's India now 3rd after loss to England; Pakistan on top - check out latest standings

Leeds, August 28: After pacer Ollie Robinson engineered a middle-order collapse with the second new ball as England completed a facile innings and 76 run victory against India on the fourth day of the third Test, here on Saturday, India saw themselves climb down on the World Test Championship table with point percentage reducing 38%. England, who have played same number of matches, have now got their first points on the board.

Pakistan and West Indies who recently shared the 2-match series now lead the points table with 50% points.

The current WTC cycle will run till 2023. New Zealand became the inaugural champions in June after defeating India in the finals.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 05:57 PM IST