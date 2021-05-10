WTC Final Squad: Dravid reviews team selection, says in-form Kuldeep Yadav could have provided better balance

Mumbai, May 10: Former India middle-order stalwart Rahul Dravid feels spinner Kuldeep Yadav could have been one of the players to receive a nod for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship.

The BCCI recently announced the star-studded squad of the Kohli-led side for the Test Championship final and India's high-profile tour to England.

Talking about Kuldeep's exclusion from the squad, former team India captain Dravid opined that the spin wizard could have merited selection but he hasn’t been at top of his game in recent times. Dravid also highlighted that brilliant performances by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the Test setup has pushed Kuldeep on the back seat.