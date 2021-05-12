WTC Final: Right time for me to leave the game, says New Zealand's BJ Watling

Auckland, May 12: After announcing his decision to retire from all forms of cricket, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling on Wednesday said that it is the right time for him to leave the game.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced that wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling will be retiring from international cricket after the tour of England. The 35-year-old has been a stalwart of the Test side since debuting in 2009 as an opening batsman, going on to establish himself as a world-class keeper-batsman and claiming numerous records in his 73 Tests to date.

"There's a few factors. I think it's the right time for me to leave the game. I'm thoroughly looking forward to the three huge Test matches to finish off. It should be exciting. Toiling away for five days, in harsh conditions sometimes...Sitting back, looking around the group and having beer with the team. That'll certainly be the times I miss the most," ESPNcricinfo quoted Watling as saying.

"I think it's exciting that we've got two Tests against England to start with. It's a great place to play cricket there, [a] very tough opposition. It'll be nice to beat them on home soil. And to obviously finish with a Test final. It's going to be a pretty special tour. I'm looking forward to it still and there's a lot of cricket to be played," he added.

When asked whether there would be pressure on him on this UK tour, Watling said: "Not looking at it like that. To be honest, it's session by session, ball by ball and it is what it is. I'm trying not to put pressure on one particular game. We've got two Test matches leading into it at the moment, leading into the WTC final."