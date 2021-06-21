WTC Final Ind vs NZ: ‘There needs to be a clear winner’, Sunil Gavaskar after match heads towards a pale draw

Southampton, June 21: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar questioned the ICC’s method of trophy-sharing saying that the World Test Championship (WTC) Final needs to produce a winner or else it would be a regarded as one of cricket’s flop shows.

“Unless both India and New Zealand bat very badly, it’s difficult to see this match heading towards a result. Test cricket Final ought to have a champion. There should be no draws. The ICC should have devised a strategy through which there’s a winner. It’s very rare to see a championship trophy being shared. There’s a tie-breaker in tennis, penalty shootout in football and other ways to come up with a clear winner,” the legend said in Hindi while talking to Vikrant Gupta on Aaj Tak channel.

“Just like when there was a tie at 2019 World Cup Final, the winner was decided on the number of boundaries. While it was debatable but there was a method to decide who’s the champion, it should have been similar” he added.

Gavaskar suggested that ICC needs a hard think on it because even the percentage points system could have turned out to be harsh on many teams. “The ICC has shifted goalposts too many times. First they did away with the points table and came up with win percentage method to determine finalists for World Test Championship which was unfair to many teams. So there’s always scope for improvement” Gavaskar said.