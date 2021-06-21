WTC Final Ind vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson subjected to online abuse by Indian fans after taking Virat Kohli's wicket

Jamieson, who was bought by the RCB for Rs 15 crore, has had a stellar start to his Test career. He has picked 44 Test wickets already, and he is only into his eighth Test.

"We didn't start really well. We thought we fought back towards the latter part of the [second] day. [On Sunday morning] we talked about discipline and what we wanted to achieve. I guess it was good to be able to that," said Jamieson after the third day's play.

"It is not my natural length (with the one he got Kohli out leg before)... I felt that whilst I felt good [on Saturday], probably my body was tentative and brought my lengths back. While on Sunday I found a lot more freer and was able to bring that length more fuller, tried to wobble the ball a little bit. It paid off today," he said.

Jamieson said that the bowling unit would accept any sizeable lead with glee.

"Hopefully, we can get 50, 100, 150 [run lead]. As a bowling unit we will take what we get really," he said.