Cricket

Updated on

WTC Final Ind vs NZ: Day 4 washed out; BCCI thanks fans for turning up under clouds

By FPJ Web Desk

India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India's Cheteshwar Pujara walk on the pitch as rain stops play on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on June 21, 2021.
India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India's Cheteshwar Pujara walk on the pitch as rain stops play on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on June 21, 2021.
Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP

Southampton, June 21: The fourth Day of the India-New Zealand World Test Championship final was washed out with no play possible due to rain here on Monday.

When play ended, due to poor visibility, on Sunday, New Zealand were 101 for two wickets, replying to India's first innings' 217. Captain Kane Williamson was batting on 12 (37 balls, 1x4) while Ross Taylor was yet to open his account.

In-form Devon Conway was out for a fine 54 (222 minutes, 153 balls, 6x4s), just moments before the umpires decided that the light was not good enough for play.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in