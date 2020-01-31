'Written and directed by Abbas-Mustan': Twitter ridicules NZ vs IND after the clash ends with yet another super-over

India beat New Zealand via Super Over in fourth T20 International in Wellington. Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts committed hara-kiri to be restricted to 165 for 7.

Needing 7 runs of Shardul Thakur's last over, New Zealand buckled under pressure and lost two wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game.

In the Super Over, New Zealand made just 13 runs, a target which the Indians overwhelmed with one ball to spare.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20 in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0.