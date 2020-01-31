'Written and directed by Abbas-Mustan': Twitter ridicules NZ vs IND after the clash ends with yet another super-over

India beat New Zealand via Super Over in fourth T20 International in Wellington. Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts committed hara-kiri to be restricted to 165 for 7.
Needing 7 runs of Shardul Thakur's last over, New Zealand buckled under pressure and lost two wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game.
In the Super Over, New Zealand made just 13 runs, a target which the Indians overwhelmed with one ball to spare.
India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20 in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0.
Following the match result, Twitter was full of hilarious reactions. A user wrote, "This series is written and directed by Abbas-Mustan."
ICC shared a short clip of the commentators reaction on the super-over. "Yep. Like you expected anything else," ICC tweeted.
Indian cricket commentator took to Twitter sharing his views on the super-over. "The great art of conceiving a super over. Brought to you by New Zealand," he wrote.
India has taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the T20 series against New Zealand. The next match will be played on Sunday, February 2.
After the T20 series, India will take on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series followed by two test matches.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)