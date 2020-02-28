'Would love to see Dhoni play in T20 WC, but....': Kapil Dev opens up on MSD's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi: Former India captain Kapil Dev, who won the World Cup in 1983, said as a fan he would love to see MS Dhoni play the T20 World Cup in October but it was completely the team management's call.

"As his fan (I would love to see him play the T20 World Cup). But as a cricketer, it is dependent on the management. If he hasn't played for one year what do you expect. I think he has to play more matches.

"He should play more matches to be in the team. Otherwise you are being unfair to other players. It shouldn't be that there are different parameters for different players," said Kapil.

Dhoni has not played any form of competitive cricket since India's semi-final exit in the World Cup in July 2019. He last played a T20I against Australia in Bengaluru in February 2019 and his last T20 match was the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.