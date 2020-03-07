‘Worst wicket-keeper in the history of the game': Twitter trolls Kamran Akmal after dropping a simple catch

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal is drawing a lot of flak on social media after he dropped a simple catch during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Kamran plays for Peshawar Zalmi and in their match against Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night, Kamran dropped a sitter sending social media in a tizzy with fans questioning his acumen. During the penultimate over of Quetta's chase, tailender Sohail Khan skied one off Hasan Ali.
Kamran ran to his right settling nicely under the ball only to see it graze his gloves and hit the ground. The team needed an improbable 50 runs from 10 balls.
His effort even left the commentators flabbergasted and Twitter users accused him of "deliberately" dropping the catch, with some even calling him the "worst wicketkeeper" in the history of the game.
