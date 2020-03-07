‘Worst wicket-keeper in the history of the game': Twitter trolls Kamran Akmal after dropping a simple catch

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal is drawing a lot of flak on social media after he dropped a simple catch during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Kamran plays for Peshawar Zalmi and in their match against Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night, Kamran dropped a sitter sending social media in a tizzy with fans questioning his acumen. During the penultimate over of Quetta's chase, tailender Sohail Khan skied one off Hasan Ali.