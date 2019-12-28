Worst Tweet of the decade: When Sanjay Manjrekar said Kohli had no future in Tests

With the decade coming to an end, we have had the best and the worst of everything. From Kohli making the cut in Wisden top 5 cricketers of the decade to a mere tweet by former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.
On January 6, 2012, commentator Manjrekar took to Twitter expressing his views as a cricket pundit. "I would still drop VVS & get rohit in for next test.Makes long term sense. give virat 1 more test..just to be sure he does not belong here," Manjrekar tweeted.
During that time, India toured Australia for Test and ODI series which ended in India losing. In the tweet, cricket-turned-commentator takes a jibe at VVS Laxman and Virat Kohli.
This has surely got to be the worst tweet of the decade. How could Manjrekar imagine that the same person who, according to him, does not belong in test cricket, is now captaining the team. Leading India on all fronts, Kohli has shown absolute brilliance every time he steps on the pitch.
Kohli is the only Indian to appear in Wisden top 5 cricketers of the decade alongside Steve Smith, AB De Villiers, Dale Steyn and Ellyse Perry.
On the workfront, India is set to face Australia at home grounds in their next ODI series starting from January 14, 2020.
