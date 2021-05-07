World Test Championship Final: Hardik Pandya likely to be dropped from the squad

After all the drama and excitement of the Indian Premier League was cut short due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the focus has now shifted to the World Test Championship final which will be played in June.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to miss the squad which will travel to England to play against the Kiwis. According to reports, the national selectors will announce the team soon for the much awaited clash.

Pandya hasn’t played red-ball cricket since 2018. Moreover, after successfully recovering from a back injury, Hardik hasn't bowled much which will hurt his chances even more.

Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Zaheer Khan also suggested that Pandya's workload is needed to be managed to avoid any more unnecessary strain on his back, which is why he didn't bowl at all in IPL 2021. Ravindra Jadeja, who had to miss international cricket after suffering a thumb injury in Australia will most probably make the cut.

Jadeja was in breathtaking form in the 14th edition of the IPL. He looked in great touch with the bat and also delivered impressive performances with the ball. Prithvi Shaw is another player who is expected to sit out despite making a lot of runs in the domestic circuit as well as in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma will most probably open with Shubman Gill. R Ashwin will lead the spin attack and his ability to contribute with the bat makes him an obvious choice. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are likely to form the pace attack. The much anticipated final will be played from June 18 in Southampton.