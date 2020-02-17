World T20: Women in Blues takes revolutionary path

Still not over the disappointment of missing a world title in 2017, India captain Harmanpreet Singh has set her sights on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy as she feels her team has grown substantially to be among the top contenders.
India women came tantalisingly close to winning the ICC ODI World Cup three years back, losing to hosts England by nine runs in the final.
Harmanpreet said India are looking to make the most of the experience of the last three years.
"Our team is growing day by day, everyone is looking so positive," Harmanpreet said as all the 10 skippers gathered for the captain's media launch at the Taronga Zoo in here on Monday.
"It's going to be very big if we win, I was very surprised at all the reaction from 2017. My parents didn't tell me, they didn't want us to feel the pressure. If we win, it's going to be very big for us. We will try to give our best."
The T20 World Cup will open with the mouth-watering clash between India and defending champions and hosts Australia in Adelaide on February 21.
India will miss the experience of Mithali and Jhulan
The void left by legends such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami is not easy to fill, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur conceded on Monday but also asserted that her young side has grown substantially to be a top contender for this month's women's T20 World Cup.
Mithali retired from T20 cricket last year while Goswami previously played in the format before the 2018 edition. The average age of India's squad in Australia is 22.8 with Harmanpreet being among the seasoned ones.
"We already miss the experience they share with us, but these young girls and showing their talent and ability," said the 29-year-old, while speaking at the captains' media day at Taronga Zoo here. "In the last two years...I've gone from being the youngest one to one of the oldest in the team," she said.
"They (her teammates) never show us that they're young, they can always do what we expect of them. The team is looking in really good shape and showing what they can do with extra responsibility," she added.
India's squad:
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundathi Reddy, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma.
India's fixtures:
21 February: VS Australia Women at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney – 1.30 pm
24 February: VS Bangladesh Women, Group A at WACA Stadium, Perth–4.30 pm
27 February: VS New Zealand Women, Group A at Manuka Oval, Canberra–8.30 am
29 February: VS Sri Lanka Women, Group A at Junction Oval, Melbourne–1.30 pm
Groups
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.
