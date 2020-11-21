'World T20 should take precedence over IPL': Former Australian Test captain Allan Border feels franchise cricket is just 'money grab'

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for a record fifth time as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on November 10.

While it was a much-awaited event for fans across the world, former Australia Test captain Allan Border has been on the other end of enjoying the event.

According to Border, the decision to go ahead with the IPL was just a "money grab". He feels world games, the T20 World Cup should be prioritised over franchise cricket leagues like IPL.

“I’m not happy with that. The world game should take precedence over local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead. I would question that decision it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?” Border had told ABC.

“The World T20 should take precedence, for sure. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that’s the case,” he added.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, are training for the upcoming series against Australia in Sydney where they will play the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG.

The two rivals will play out 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by 4 Tests.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be available only for the first Test and will leave to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is due for delivery in January.

“We were hoping his baby would be born in Australia so that we can claim him or her to be an Australian!,” Border said.

The former Test captain belives Kohli's absence will give Australia the best advantage which can help regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy which begins from December 17 in Adelaide.

“The one thing that is in Australia’s favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big ‘out’ for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia,” Border said.