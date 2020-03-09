World Cup winner Beth Mooney tops ICC batting rankings, Shafali Varma slips at third spot

Australia's Beth Mooney has replaced Shafali Verma at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings for batters after helping her team win the T20 World Cup for the fifth time.

Mooney scored 259 runs at an average of 64 in six innings, the highest aggregate by anyone at a single edition of the competition and was named Player of the Tournament. Mooney has topped the rankings for the first time, having reached number two in March 2018.