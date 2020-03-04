World Cup: Shafali's sensational batting helps her attain top spot in ICC Women's T20 rankings

India's 16-year-old batsman Shafali Verma, with her sensational performance attained top spot in ICC Women's T20I rankings.

Verma's explosive batting at the top of the order saw her score 161 runs in four innings, including knocks of 47 and 46 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, which helped her become the second India batter after Mithali Raj to top the Women's T20I batting rankings.

Verma took over New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who had been the top batter since October 2018 after wresting the spot from West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.

Verma's opening partner Smriti Mandhana has, meanwhile, gone down by two spots and is currently placed at the sixth position. Jemimah Rodrigues has also made a slip of two spots and finds herself at the ninth position in the latest rankings.