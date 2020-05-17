'Won't get Kashmir till Judgement Day': Furious Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi

It is no secret that the two former cricketers hate each other's guts as they are known to have intense on-field rivalries which have now become social media insults.

In Afridi's autobiography, 'The Gamechanger', the 40-year-old had some remarks in store for Gambhir.

“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude,” Afridi had written in his autobiography.

However, Gambhir who is known for his straightforward statements responded to Afridi's remarks and said: "Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists."