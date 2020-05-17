'Won't get Kashmir till Judgement Day': Furious Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir has slammed former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi over his controversial remarks on the India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ongoing situation of Kashmir.
Taking the Twitter, the BJP politician wrote: “Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs.”
“Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.
Gambhir's remarks came after a video of Afridi addressing a group of people went viral on social media.
In the video, the former Pakistan cricketer can be seen making controversial remarks on PM Modi, Indian army and the current situation of Kashmir.
It is no secret that the two former cricketers hate each other's guts as they are known to have intense on-field rivalries which have now become social media insults.
In Afridi's autobiography, 'The Gamechanger', the 40-year-old had some remarks in store for Gambhir.
“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude,” Afridi had written in his autobiography.
However, Gambhir who is known for his straightforward statements responded to Afridi's remarks and said: "Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists."
