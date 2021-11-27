Women's World Cup Qualifier: Omicron variant of COVID-19 forces tournament to be abandoned; Bangladesh, Pakistan West Indies to proceed to World Cup 2022

The ongoing Women's World Cup Qualifier has been abandoned due to COVID-19 travel restrictions arising from the omicron variant, the ICC announced on Saturday.

"We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event but with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home," said ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley.

“We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn’t feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible."

This means that Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies qualify for the Women's World Cup in New Zealand in March next year because of their rankings. Ireland and Sri Lanka will join them in the next ICC Women's Championship. The number of teams in the championship have been increased from eight to ten for the 2022-2025 cycle.

Thailand, who impressed by beating Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and ran Pakistan close, have all reasons to feel gutted. They miss out on qualifying for the Women's World Cup as well as the next cycle of the Women's Championship.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:54 PM IST