Women's T20 World Cup: When, where and how to watch India vs England semi-final match

The Indian team, who have been undefeated so far in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, will face a daunting task against England when they take on 2009 champions in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
The forecast for Thursday at the SCG looks troubled with rain delays and a possible wash off with 80 per cent rain being reported currently on the day of semi-finals. In such conditions and with a possibility of wash off, India and South Africa might proceed to the final playoff at the MCG Ground for which over 50,000 tickets are already sold out.
When will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match be played?
The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals match will be played on Thursday, March 5.
Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match take place?
The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
What time will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match begin?
The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match will begin at 09:30 AM (IST).
Which TV channels will live-telecast the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match?
Star Sports Network will live-telecast the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match.
Where to live-stream the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match?
Hotstar will live-stream of the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match.
