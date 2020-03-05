Women's T20 World Cup: When, where and how to watch India vs England semi-final match

When will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match be played?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals match will be played on Thursday, March 5.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match take place?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match begin?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match will begin at 09:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will live-telecast the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match?

Star Sports Network will live-telecast the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match.

Where to live-stream the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match?

Hotstar will live-stream of the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match.