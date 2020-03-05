Women's T20 World Cup: Netizens react to Indian Women's cricket team maiden final

The Indian Women's team have advanced to their maiden T20 World Cup finals after the semi-final match against England gets called-off due to heavy rain at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
India finished at the top of Group A after winning all their games in the group stage. They are the only team to win all the four games in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team defeated Australia in the opening game and later registered comprehensive wins against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
And since there are no reserve days, India entered the finals as they topped their group in the initial stages.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sympathised with England and said that having reserve days is a great idea.
"Unfortunate we didn't get a game, but there are rules and we have to follow it. Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea. From day one, we knew we have to win all the games because in case the semis don't happen, that would be hard for us. In that sense, credit to the team for winning all the games," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kaur as saying.
"First T20 World Cup final means a lot for us. But as a team, we just want to play our best cricket in the final. If we can play our best cricket, we will be in a good position. We know both South Africa and Australia have done well so far, so we are not thinking about the other team," she added.
Meanwhile, England skipper Heather Knight said that it is frustrating to crash out of the tournament due to rain.
"Really frustrating. Not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us. No reserve day, no chance of getting play, and ultimately that loss against South Africa cost us. Our aim was to get to the semifinals, which we eventually did. It's all very English isn't it, talking about the weather and getting knocked out," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Knight as saying.
"Lessons are to win the first game I guess. It's become a trend, not to start well in tournaments, and that has cost us. Natalie Sciver's been a real standout. Moving myself and her to number 3 and 4 has been good. Thank you," Knight said.
However, this was India's maiden final and congratulatory tweets were in order from Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and many others.
"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals," Kohli tweeted.
"Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday," Sehwag tweeted.
As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match. However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as 'abandoned'.
Later in the day, South Africa and Australia will take on each other in the second semi-final, and if it gets washed out as well, the Proteas will make it to the finals as they topped Group B.
