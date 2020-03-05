Women's T20 World Cup: Netizens react to Indian Women's cricket team maiden final

Meanwhile, England skipper Heather Knight said that it is frustrating to crash out of the tournament due to rain.

"Really frustrating. Not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us. No reserve day, no chance of getting play, and ultimately that loss against South Africa cost us. Our aim was to get to the semifinals, which we eventually did. It's all very English isn't it, talking about the weather and getting knocked out," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Knight as saying.

"Lessons are to win the first game I guess. It's become a trend, not to start well in tournaments, and that has cost us. Natalie Sciver's been a real standout. Moving myself and her to number 3 and 4 has been good. Thank you," Knight said.

However, this was India's maiden final and congratulatory tweets were in order from Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and many others.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals," Kohli tweeted.