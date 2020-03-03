Women's T20 World Cup: India to lock horns with England; South Africa to battle it out against Australia in semis

India is the only team to win all the four games in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team defeated Australia in the opening game and later registered comprehensive wins against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Talking about the Indian women's team who haven't reached the World Cup finals even once, Australia pacer Brett Lee said that the Indian team consists of match winners like Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav and it will require "an excellent team" to stop them from making it to the finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

"They've never reached the final, but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before. They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball," Lee said.

16-year-old Shafali has so far scored 161 runs in the four innings at a strike rate of 161. She has hit 18 fours and 9 sixes and has played crucial role in India's progress to the last-four stage.

In the bowling department, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav is tournament's leading wicket-taker so far and has taken nine wickets.