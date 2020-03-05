Women's T20 World Cup: India reach finals after match against England gets called-off due to heavy rain at SCG

India finished at the top of Group A after winning all their games in the group stage. They are the only team to win all the four games in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team defeated Australia in the opening game and later registered comprehensive wins against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

16-year-old Shafali has so far scored 161 runs in the four innings at a strike rate of 161. She has hit 18 fours and 9 sixes and has played crucial role in India's progress to the last-four stage.

In the bowling department, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav is tournament's leading wicket-taker so far and has taken nine wickets.

If the second semifinal between South Africa and reigning champions Australia at MCG is also washed out then the Proteas will advance to the summit clash since they topped their group.