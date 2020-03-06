Women's T20 World Cup: How India romped to the final

The Indian women's cricket team reached their maiden T20 World Cup final after the semi-final clash against England was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to heavy rain at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Though rain played spoilsport in the semi-final encounter, India deserved their spot in the finals after a series of spectacular performances from the team throughout the tournament which saw them top Group 'A' by winning all the games.

From 16-year-old Shafali Verma to Poonam Yadav - best leg-spinner in the modern game (according to Ian Bishop) - the team put up stunning performances under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

India vs Australia - Match 1:

The Eves in Blue encountered Australia in their first match of the tournament and successfully defeated the champions by 17 runs.

Australia's victory over India looked certain after Alyssa Healy's stint at the crease witnessed her knock of 51 in 35 balls while chasing a paltry 132. But little did they know a spinner was in line for the ninth over who would crumble Australia's attack with a thrilling spell of googlies which the Aussies failed to read.

Taking four wickets, Poonam Yadav had a massive impact on the match by dismissing crucial middle-order Aussie batswomen for under 10 runs including Elysse Perry's duck-out. Not to mention how close Yadav came to achieving a hattrick but keeper Taniya Bhatia dropped the catch and with that the chance of another remarkable moment.

Yadav's four-over spell ended with 19 runs and four wickets. She was denied her fifth however when she managed to bowl Annabel Sutherland, but it was given a no-ball.