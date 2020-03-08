Women's T20 World Cup: From highest run-scorer to wicker-taker, all the stats you need to know from the tournament

The Women's T20 World Cup ended with Australia successfuly defending their title against top contenders India. The four-time champions defeated India by 85 runs to win the tournament for the fifth time.

However, India's run in the tournament was equally good as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co reached the finals unbeaten. But India's dream of their maiden world cup title was shattered by an overpowered Australia.

Throughout the tournament, the fans witnessed major statistics from the players. From the highest run-scorer to wicket-taker, let us take go through all the stats from the tournament.

Highest team totals in the tournament:

#1 South Africa - 195/3 (20 overs) vs Thailand on February 28, 2020

#2 Australia - 189/1 (20 overs) vs Bangladesh on February 27, 2020

#3 Australia - 184/4 (20 overs) vs India on March 8, 2020

#4 England - 176/2 (20 overs) vs Thailand on February 26, 2020

#5 England - 158/7 (20 overs) vs Pakistan on February 28, 2020

Lowest Team Totals in the tournament:

#1 Bangladesh 74 (19.5 overs) vs New Zealand on February 29, 2020

#2 Thailand 78/9 (20 overs) vs West Indies on February 22, 2020

#3 Thailand 78/7 (20 overs) vs England on February 26, 2020

#4 Thailand 82 (19.1 overs) vs South Africa on February 28, 2020

#5 Bangladesh 91/8 (20 overs) vs Australia on March 2, 2020

#6 New Zealand 91 (18.2 overs) vs Bangladesh on Feb 29, 2020