Women's T20 World Cup: Brett Lee is all praise for the 'Eves in Blue' after unbeaten group stage run

"We saw from the opener against Australia just how good India can be, and it's no surprise they've continued that form to top Group A," said Lee in an ICC column.

"They've never reached the final, but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before. They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball," he added.

Shafali has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and in the ongoing tournament, she has registered 161 runs, with her highest score being 47 against Sri Lanka.

"Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she's brought a fearless energy to India's batting and been brilliant to watch. You feel she can go even bigger as well - she hasn't reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lee as saying.