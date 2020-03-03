Women's T20 World Cup: Brett Lee is all praise for the 'Eves in Blue' after unbeaten group stage run

According to legendary Australian pacer, the Indian women's team in the T20 World Cup will require an excellent team to be defeated after wonderful performances from Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
The Indian eves have been on a roll in the ongoing tournament. After defeating defending champions Australia in the opening game, they haven't looked back and registered comprehensive wins against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to finish the group stage at the top.
"We saw from the opener against Australia just how good India can be, and it's no surprise they've continued that form to top Group A," said Lee in an ICC column.
"They've never reached the final, but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before. They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball," he added.
Shafali has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and in the ongoing tournament, she has registered 161 runs, with her highest score being 47 against Sri Lanka.
"Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she's brought a fearless energy to India's batting and been brilliant to watch. You feel she can go even bigger as well - she hasn't reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lee as saying.
"They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball. We have always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day," he added.
India will take on either South Africa or England in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)