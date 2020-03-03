Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's Ellyse Perry ruled out after sustaining right hamstring injury

Following an injury on her right hamstring during Australia's clash against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup, Ellyse Perry was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.
She was attempting to do a run-out and in the process, ended up injuring her right hamstring.
The severity of the injury means that she will also miss Australia's tour of South Africa later this month.
"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time. We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery," Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge, said in an official statement.
A hamstring injury was not the first knock Perry was carrying in this competition, with question marks over her shoulder and hip leaving her doubtful for Australia's game against the White Ferns.
But she stepped up to the plate to take to the field in her country's must-win game, her late cameo with the bat proving invaluable in the four-run win.
The blow means Australia will contest a T20 World Cup match without Perry for the very first time.
The 29-year-old had featured in all 36 of her country's matches in the tournament to date, a run stretching back to the inaugural edition in 2009 when still just a teenager.
No replacement has been named with Perry to remain a member of the 15-player squad.
"Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," said head coach Matthew Mott.
"She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances," he added.
Australia had managed to defeat New Zealand in its final group stage match to progress to the semi-finals.
