Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's Ellyse Perry ruled out after sustaining right hamstring injury

Following an injury on her right hamstring during Australia's clash against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup, Ellyse Perry was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

She was attempting to do a run-out and in the process, ended up injuring her right hamstring.

The severity of the injury means that she will also miss Australia's tour of South Africa later this month.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time. We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery," Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge, said in an official statement.