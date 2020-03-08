Women's T20 World Cup: 2003 redux as Australian women thrash India by 85 runs

India's run in the Women's T20 World Cup was good while it lasted as Harmanpreet and Co reached the finals after an unbeaten run in the group stages. However, it was Australia - their tournament opener opponents - who turned the tables on them to defend and lift the World Cup trophy as they defeated the top contenders by 85 runs.

Opting to bat, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.

Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs.

India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.