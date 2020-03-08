Women's T20 World Cup: 2003 redux as Australian women thrash India by 85 runs

India's run in the Women's T20 World Cup was good while it lasted as Harmanpreet and Co reached the finals after an unbeaten run in the group stages. However, it was Australia - their tournament opener opponents - who turned the tables on them to defend and lift the World Cup trophy as they defeated the top contenders by 85 runs.
Opting to bat, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.
Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs.
India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.
To add to India's woes, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia retired hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet of the bowling of left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.
Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (14) tried to fight back but the Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals to choke India.
Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.
Openers Mooney and Healy guided Australia to register the highest total in the final of the T20 World Cup history, including the men's event.
The previous highest total in the history of T20 World Cup final came in 2016 by West Indies men 161/6 against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
