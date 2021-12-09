Women's IPL will help India get fearless, readymade players, feels batter Punam Raut

Time is ripe for a five or six team Women's IPL, feels India batter Punam Raut. The Women's T20 Challenge has been a poorer substitute of an Indian league competition for women and the last edition was played in 2020.

"Yes, I am very optimistic about the Women's IPL. The league will help the Indian women's cricket team in getting fearless and readymade players as we now see with the men's team," Raut was quoted as saying by IANS.

"Youngsters will get the chance to rub shoulders with legends of the game from different countries and it will help them in honing their skills."

"It will also serve as a platform for players, who have been dropped from the Indian team, to prove themselves and make a comeback."

The 32-year last played the pink-ball Test in Australia before scoring 125 runs in six outings in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy. She dismissed the 'lack of talent' arguments, saying that there is no dearth of talent in the Indian women's cricket set-up.

"I have played a lot of domestic cricket and can say that we have loads of talented players. A lot of these matches haven't been, and are not televised so it is believed that there is a lack of talent. There are many active and even former cricketers who go through the grinds of domestic cricket and regularly do well for their respective teams," said Raut.

"However, people know only 15 players who feature the Indian squad and their performance in the domestic circuit goes unnoticed. A women's IPL will also help them get their due recognition. So, I firmly believe that we have enough talent in the country to start a five or six-team IPL."

After playing international cricket for around a decade, Raut believes that women's sport in India has changed a lot compared to the time she started.

"A lot of things have improved for good. When I started playing, there was no regular broadcast of our matches, and people used to know only one or two female cricketers but now fans follow most of the Indian women's cricket matches and are aware of others as well," she said.

"Now we have a decent domestic structure and a fair amount of international matches are played in a season. Though the number of matches we play is less compared to men, it is better than what it was. Young players are getting exposure on 'A' team's tours and by playing in foreign leagues as well."

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:19 PM IST