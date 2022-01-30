Women's Ashes 2022: Australia fightback to hold England back to a thrilling draw in the Test

England had it in their grasp. They were 218 for 3 with Natalie Sciver set on 58 and looking as dangerous with the bat as ever. The target was 257. In a dramatic sequence, Australia fought back as only Australia do, to strike regularly and reduce England to 244 for 9 with over two overs left in the day.

It took a restraint Kate Cross to bat out 12 balls in the company of Sophie Ecclestone as both teams settled for a thrilling draw in the one-off Ashes Test at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. As a result, the points tally for the multi-format series now stands 6-4 in Australia's favour, with three ODIs to be played.

Openers Lauren Winfield Hill and Tammy Beaumont put on 52 runs for the first wicket. However, as soon as the visitors started to gain an upper hand, Australia got the wicket of Beaumont (36) through Tahlia McGrath. The second-wicket stand of 42 runs for the second wicket came to an end in the 22nd over as Ellyse Perry got the better off Winfield Hill (33) and England were reduced to 94 for 2.

Heather Knight and Sciver then got together at the crease and the duo scored briskly, and as a result, the match was nicely poised with England needing 104 runs to win in 17 overs. Darcie Brown provided the much-needed breakthrough of Knight (48) and this ended the 72-run partnership for the third wicket.

Sciver (58) and Sophia Dunkley (45) were going great guns, but after the dismissal of Sciver, England's innings derailed and they found themselves at 244 for 9 in the 46th over. In the end, Cross and Ecclestone ensured that England do not lose the final wicket.

Earlier, resuming Day 4 at 12 for 2 with a lead of 52, overnight batters Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney added 91 runs with Mooney going past the 50-run mark. The stand was finally broken by Ecclestone in the 34th over as she dismissed Perry (41).

Soon after, Mooney (63) was sent back to the pavilion by Charlotte Dean while Meg Lanning (12) was dismissed by Katherine Brunt and as a result, Australia were reduced to 130 for 5 in the 45th over with the hosts' lead being 170. Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner then put on a 48-run stand for the sixth wicket, which saw Australia's lead going past the 200-run mark.

Gardner was dismissed after playing a 38-run knock while McGrath scored 34. In the end, Australia declared their second innings at 216/7, with a lead of 256, setting England a target of 257 in 48 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia 337/9 decl & 216/7 decl (Beth Mooney 63, Ellyse Perry 41; Katherine Brunt 3/24) drew with England 297 & 245/9 (Natalie Sciver 58, Heather Knight 48, Sophia Dunkley 45; Annabel Sutherland 3/69)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:00 PM IST